Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Tops $76,095.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $76,095.00 and $52,763.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,974,571,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

