Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $148,953.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, ACX, Gate.io and Binance. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $148,953.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.01305000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,869,578 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

