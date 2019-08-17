Eva Cash Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eva Cash has a market cap of $8,586.00 and approximately $3,829.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.20 or 0.05035008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

