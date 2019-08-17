Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

EB stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,442,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eventbrite by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

