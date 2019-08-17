Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,526. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,952,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,894,000 after purchasing an additional 253,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 392,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 226,311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.