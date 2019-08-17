Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,604,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,853,658,000 after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,134,000 after buying an additional 1,266,152 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,257,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,593,606,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,930. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $10,044,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 133,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $25,110,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,283 shares of company stock valued at $160,819,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.