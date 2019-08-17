Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Hits $139,990.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Exosis has a total market cap of $139,990.00 and approximately $51,527.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00005543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,219.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.01818926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.03000633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00713000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00801452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00053537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00472674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00131817 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 411,903 coins and its circulating supply is 246,903 coins.

The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

