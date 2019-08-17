Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.50 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Erickson sold 70,024 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $285,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,614,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.