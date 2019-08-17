Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Timber Hill LLC

Timber Hill LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Timber Hill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $65,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,249,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238,210. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $286.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

