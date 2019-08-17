Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $10,436,800.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $10,044,650.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $183.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

