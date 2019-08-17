Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Farfetch also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH remained flat at $$11.25 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,681. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 9,359.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

