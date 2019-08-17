Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

