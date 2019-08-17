Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 5,650 ($73.83) to GBX 5,720 ($74.74) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,735 ($74.94) to GBX 4,740 ($61.94) in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ferguson to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,902.07 ($77.12).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON:FERG opened at GBX 5,966 ($77.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,926.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,482.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.