Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Fibrocell Science stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 92,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,515. Fibrocell Science has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fibrocell Science will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fibrocell Science by 90.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fibrocell Science in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 204,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

