Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$5.00 target price on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$2.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.