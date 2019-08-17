Financial Contrast: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Becton Dickinson and (NASDAQ:BDX)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SeaSpine and Becton Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00 Becton Dickinson and 0 3 6 1 2.80

SeaSpine currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.35%. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $266.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Becton Dickinson and.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and Becton Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.43 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -4.93 Becton Dickinson and $15.98 billion 4.19 $311.00 million $11.01 22.55

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -26.84% -28.45% -22.41% Becton Dickinson and 5.02% 14.78% 5.95%

Dividends

Becton Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SeaSpine does not pay a dividend. Becton Dickinson and pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton Dickinson and has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats SeaSpine on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

