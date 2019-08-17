Financial Survey: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get StoneCo alerts:

37.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 3 5 0 2.44 Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $33.86, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million 21.18 $91.43 million $0.33 96.06 Upwork $253.35 million 6.56 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -39.47

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo N/A N/A N/A Upwork -7.09% -7.62% -3.41%

Summary

StoneCo beats Upwork on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.