Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNSR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finisar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:FNSR opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. Finisar has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Finisar had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Finisar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,923,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after purchasing an additional 62,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,944,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Finisar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

