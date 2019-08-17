FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 863,283 shares of company stock worth $160,819,836. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. 12,654,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.