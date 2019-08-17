FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 262 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,150,000 after buying an additional 1,354,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CDW by 4,756.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,707,000 after buying an additional 800,346 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 13,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 553,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,399,000 after buying an additional 548,948 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,686,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CDW by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after buying an additional 358,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Northcoast Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,374 shares of company stock worth $21,721,725. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.69. 502,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

