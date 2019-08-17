FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 682.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.73.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $87.20. 1,211,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,226. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

