FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. 4,845,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,613. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $96,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $468,287.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,830 shares of company stock worth $4,879,558. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

