FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

