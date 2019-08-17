FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

