Fire Lotto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $224.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $134,369.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

