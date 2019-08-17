First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.67. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 1,031 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the second quarter worth $2,359,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 162.8% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 262,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 176.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 168,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 443,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 16.3% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 711,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

