Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 7,663 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $471,044.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $398,859.15.

On Friday, June 14th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $385,525.53.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $144,706.38.

Five9 stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 423.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $64.14.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,653,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 694,494 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 356,792 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

