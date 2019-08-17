FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after buying an additional 58,255 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,046,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,868,000 after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 416,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,695,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $291.27. The stock had a trading volume of 368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.91 and its 200-day moving average is $258.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $297.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

