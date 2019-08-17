FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0095

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a market cap of $529,015.00 and approximately $1,150.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00269652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01297709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00094557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000442 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

