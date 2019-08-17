Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) versus Emmaus Life Sciences (NYSE:EMMA) Critical Survey

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) and Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 7.34% 10.18% 4.50% Emmaus Life Sciences -561.61% -467.46% -216.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and Emmaus Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. $19.44 billion 1.05 $2.34 billion $2.27 14.59 Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 117.94 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.29

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences. Emmaus Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 0 5 4 0 2.44 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $56.06, indicating a potential upside of 69.20%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Emmaus Life Sciences does not pay a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 3,928 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

