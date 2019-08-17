Fusion (FSN) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.29 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00007636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last week, Fusion has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,122,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

