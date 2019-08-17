FuzeX Price Hits $0.0021 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $14,333.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Coinbe and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00269839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.01301660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, HitBTC, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Coinbe, Allbit, IDEX, Token Store and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

