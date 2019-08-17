FY2019 EPS Estimates for Melinta Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) – Stock analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.10) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.60). G.Research also issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MLNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. WBB Securities downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of MLNT stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.30.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 682,014 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 69,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

