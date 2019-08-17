Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 98,501 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 6.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after buying an additional 1,648,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,663,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,833,000 after buying an additional 895,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,089,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,874,000 after buying an additional 1,320,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,372,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,469,000 after buying an additional 652,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,006,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,753,000 after buying an additional 833,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

ENB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.