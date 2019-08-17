Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for approximately 1.1% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. 929,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,800. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

