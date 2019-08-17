Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. BB&T accounts for 0.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BB&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 149.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

BB&T stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

