Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Garrison Capital also posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garrison Capital.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%.

GARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Securities cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Garrison Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.58. Garrison Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Garrison Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Garrison Capital by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 286,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garrison Capital by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrison Capital (GARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.