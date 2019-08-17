GCN Coin (GCN) Price Down 29.6% This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $143,171.00 and $619.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 170,769,372,500 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

