GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $127.00. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 649,189 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.77. The company has a current ratio of 413.05, a quick ratio of 413.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

