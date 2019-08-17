Genedrive (LON:GDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Genedrive PLC (LON:GDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 35479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.54.

In other news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 51,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,737.50 ($12,723.77).

Genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

