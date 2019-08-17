General Electric (NYSE:GE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group cut General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.68.

General Electric stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 248,579,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,566,920. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 784,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

