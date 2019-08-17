Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $875.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $875.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.74 million. Genpact reported sales of $747.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

In other Genpact news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,008,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $38,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock valued at $360,138,173. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. Genpact has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

