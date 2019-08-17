Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genworth Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Genworth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 923,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 266,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Genworth Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Genworth Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 202,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Genworth Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

