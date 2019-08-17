GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $774,360.00 and $271.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00713092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015396 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

