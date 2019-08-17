GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

