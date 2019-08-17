GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 190,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

In other news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $892,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,442.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,398 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. 1,168,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

