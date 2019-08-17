GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 265,811 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,205,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,012,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,962,000 after purchasing an additional 410,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.29. The company had a trading volume of 577,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.87. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $220.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at $50,243,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $19,615,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.