GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,987,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,660. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

