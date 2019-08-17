GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.76. 2,892,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.24. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 70.80% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,336.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,454,238.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $996,875.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

