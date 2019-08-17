GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 877 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

